    Prepositioned stock site in Belgium opens medical materiel warehouse [Image 3 of 3]

    Prepositioned stock site in Belgium opens medical materiel warehouse

    ZUTENDAAL, BELGIUM

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Sandra Wilson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    (Right) Lucas Ploof, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency project manager for Army Prepositioned Stock facilities in Europe, guides special guests through the newly renovated warehouse 50035 after the ribbon cutting at APS-2 Zutendaal, Belgium April 18, 2024. The warehouse doors are now open and ready for USAMMA to fill the shelves with medical supplies. (U.S. Army photo by Sandra Wilson, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 04:56
    Photo ID: 8353577
    VIRIN: 240418-A-PJ134-5702
    Resolution: 5316x3931
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: ZUTENDAAL, BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    belgium
    APS
    sds
    grand-opening
    usagbenelux
    armynewswire
    prepositionedstocksite

