    Apache Helicopter conquers the sky over Baumholder [Image 18 of 20]

    Apache Helicopter conquers the sky over Baumholder

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army soldier with the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion) refuel an AH-64E Apache Helicopter on the U.S. Army Airfield. The Aviation Regiment provides U.S. Army Europe and Africa with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting forces across the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure NATO Allies and partners, deter aggression, and if necessary, defeat near peer-adversaries. Baumholder, Germany on April 17, 2024 (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 04:22
    VIRIN: 240417-A-MX671-1018
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    This work, Apache Helicopter conquers the sky over Baumholder [Image 20 of 20], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

