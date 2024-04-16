An AH-64E Apache Helicopter of the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion) take off from a temporary Airfield on the Baumholder Maneuver Training Area. The Aviation Regiment provides U.S. Army Europe and Africa with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting forces across the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure NATO Allies and partners, deter aggression, and if necessary, defeat near peer-adversaries. Baumholder, Germany on April 17, 2024 (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 04:22 Photo ID: 8353545 VIRIN: 240417-A-MX671-1009 Resolution: 5152x4120 Size: 12.67 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Apache Helicopter conquers the sky over Baumholder [Image 20 of 20], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.