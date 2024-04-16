U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Wells (center), poses for a photo following his reenlistment ceremony April 19, 2024 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Staff Sgt. Wells is currently NCO-in charge, Intelligence and Security Directorate, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Wilcox, (left), Senior Intelligence Analyst, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, administered the oath. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 02:48
|Photo ID:
|8353438
|VIRIN:
|240419-A-FX425-1466
|Resolution:
|3733x3560
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Hometown:
|WITCHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO reaffirms Army commitment [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT