NCO reaffirms Army commitment

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Wells (center), poses for a photo following his reenlistment ceremony April 19, 2024 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Staff Sgt. Wells is currently NCO-in charge, Intelligence and Security Directorate, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Wilcox, (left), Senior Intelligence Analyst, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, administered the oath. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

