U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Wells, recites the oath of enlistment during a reenlistment ceremony April 19, 2024 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Staff Sgt. Wells is currently NCO-in charge, Intelligence and Security Directorate, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 02:48
|Photo ID:
|8353436
|VIRIN:
|240419-A-FX425-1414
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Hometown:
|WITCHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO reaffirms Army commitment [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
