Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCO reaffirms Army commitment [Image 2 of 4]

    NCO reaffirms Army commitment

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Wells, recites the oath of enlistment during a reenlistment ceremony April 19, 2024 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Staff Sgt. Wells is currently NCO-in charge, Intelligence and Security Directorate, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 02:48
    Photo ID: 8353436
    VIRIN: 240419-A-FX425-1414
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
    Hometown: WITCHITA, KS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO reaffirms Army commitment [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCO reaffirms Army commitment
    NCO reaffirms Army commitment
    NCO reaffirms Army commitment
    NCO reaffirms Army commitment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    reenlistment
    Stronger Together
    2sigbde

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT