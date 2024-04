Spring Fest 2024

240420-N-OG286-1599 AYASE, Japan (April. 20, 2024) – F/A-18E Super Hornets sit on static-display on the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s flight line during the Spring Fest Friendship Festival April 20, 2024. During this open base event, Sailors, JMSDF members, and both the NAF Atsugi and the local community outside the gate enjoyed aircraft static-displays, live music, food vendors, and a variety of performances all in celebration of the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

