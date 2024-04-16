240420-N-OG286-1205 AYASE, Japan (April. 20, 2024) – Sailors and locals hold a tea ceremony on Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s flight line during the Spring Fest Friendship Festival April 2, 2024. During this open base event, Sailors, JMSDF members, and both the NAF Atsugi and the local community outside the gate enjoyed aircraft static-displays, live music, food vendors, and a variety of performances all in celebration of the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 22:26 Photo ID: 8353361 VIRIN: 240420-N-OG286-1205 Resolution: 2048x1638 Size: 1.48 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spring Fest 2024 [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.