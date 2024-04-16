Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spring Fest 2024 [Image 4 of 15]

    Spring Fest 2024

    JAPAN

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    240420-N-OG286-1205 AYASE, Japan (April. 20, 2024) – Sailors and locals hold a tea ceremony on Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s flight line during the Spring Fest Friendship Festival April 2, 2024. During this open base event, Sailors, JMSDF members, and both the NAF Atsugi and the local community outside the gate enjoyed aircraft static-displays, live music, food vendors, and a variety of performances all in celebration of the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8353361
    VIRIN: 240420-N-OG286-1205
    Resolution: 2048x1638
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spring Fest 2024 [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    Spring
    Spring Fest

