    Colonel Bryan M. Bailey Assumption of Command

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Oz Suguitan 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    Colonel Bryan M. Bailey, alongside Major General Derin S. Durham. Colonel Bryan M. Bailey assumes command of the 452nd Air Mobility Wing at March Air Reserve Base, California. Together, they underscore the unit's commitment to readiness and national defense, emphasizing the vital role of every member as a warfighter. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech Sgt. Oz Suguitan)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 18:56
    Photo ID: 8353207
    VIRIN: 240315-F-SK383-3280
    Resolution: 5902x4722
    Size: 11.1 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Colonel Bryan M. Bailey Assumption of Command, by TSgt Oz Suguitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    March Air Reserve Base

    March Air Reserve Base

