Colonel Bryan M. Bailey, alongside Major General Derin S. Durham. Colonel Bryan M. Bailey assumes command of the 452nd Air Mobility Wing at March Air Reserve Base, California. Together, they underscore the unit's commitment to readiness and national defense, emphasizing the vital role of every member as a warfighter. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech Sgt. Oz Suguitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 18:56 Photo ID: 8353207 VIRIN: 240315-F-SK383-3280 Resolution: 5902x4722 Size: 11.1 MB Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colonel Bryan M. Bailey Assumption of Command, by TSgt Oz Suguitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.