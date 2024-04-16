Sgt. Sam Irish of the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 147th Army Band, Mitchell, performs with his musical performance team, SGT Rock, in Brookings, Feb. 7. SGT Rock performed a variety of Top 40, current and classic rock music at Yankton, Vermillion, Brookings, Centerville, and Sioux Falls O’Gorman during their school recruiting tour. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Isabelle Dickey)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2024 15:33
|Photo ID:
|8353034
|VIRIN:
|240207-Z-CK132-1189
|Resolution:
|4788x3420
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|BROOKINGS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, South Dakota Army National Guard Band School Recruiting Tour 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Isabelle Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
