South Dakota Army National Guard Band School Recruiting Tour 2024

Staff Sgt. Paul Ebsen, Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Heier, and Sgt. Sam Irish, soldiers of the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 147th Army Band, Mitchell, perform with their musical performance team, SGT Rock, in Brookings, Feb. 7. SGT Rock performed a variety of Top 40, current and classic rock music at Yankton, Vermillion, Brookings, Centerville, and Sioux Falls O’Gorman during their school recruiting tour. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Isabelle Dickey)

