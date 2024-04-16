Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Dakota Army National Guard Band School Recruiting Tour 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    South Dakota Army National Guard Band School Recruiting Tour 2024

    BROOKINGS, SD, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Isabelle Dickey 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Paul Ebsen, Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Heier, and Sgt. Sam Irish, soldiers of the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 147th Army Band, Mitchell, perform with their musical performance team, SGT Rock, in Brookings, Feb. 7. SGT Rock performed a variety of Top 40, current and classic rock music at Yankton, Vermillion, Brookings, Centerville, and Sioux Falls O’Gorman during their school recruiting tour. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Isabelle Dickey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 15:33
    Photo ID: 8353033
    VIRIN: 240207-Z-CK132-1211
    Resolution: 4297x3776
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: BROOKINGS, SD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Dakota Army National Guard Band School Recruiting Tour 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Isabelle Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Dakota Army National Guard Band School Recruiting Tour 2024
    South Dakota Army National Guard Band School Recruiting Tour 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Band
    South Dakoata Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT