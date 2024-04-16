Gas! Gas! Gas! While conducting a mounted machine gun qualification, Best Sapper competitors were surprised with a simulated Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear attack April 21 during the 2024 Best Sapper Competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2024 15:10
|Photo ID:
|8353021
|VIRIN:
|240421-A-FH875-1025
|Resolution:
|4820x2679
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition [Image 4 of 4], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT