    17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition [Image 2 of 4]

    17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Cadets Samuel Dickerson and Isaiah McNeilly, from the U.S. Military Academy, are tested on their knowledge of multiple weapon systems April 21 during the 2024 Best Sapper Competition

