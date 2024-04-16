Cadets Samuel Dickerson and Isaiah McNeilly, from the U.S. Military Academy, are tested on their knowledge of multiple weapon systems April 21 during the 2024 Best Sapper Competition

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 15:10 Photo ID: 8353020 VIRIN: 240421-A-FH875-1011 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.94 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition [Image 4 of 4], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.