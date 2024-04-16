Dust-off Teaches Medical Class in Syria

U.S. Army Guard Soldiers, assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, from Cambridge, Massachusetts, participate in medical training with Soldiers from 3rd Forward Support Medical Platoon, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion (General Support)-82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade out of Fort Liberty, North Carolina on April 11, 2024 in northeast Syria. Hot and cold load training consists of loading a simulated casualty on a litter into a helicopter while the rotary blades are not spinning (cold) and then with rotary blades spinning (hot). This training increases the readiness and mission capabilities for all Soldiers to safely load and offload casualties. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Emma Scearce)

