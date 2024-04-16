Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dust-off Teaches Medical Class in Syria [Image 6 of 6]

    Dust-off Teaches Medical Class in Syria

    SYRIA

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Emma Scearce 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    Soldiers from 3rd Forward Support Medical Platoon, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion (General Support)-82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade out of Fort Liberty, North Carolina prepare the Blackhawk for Hot/Cold load training on April 11, 2024 in northeast Syria. Hot/Cold load training consists of loading a simulated casualty on a litter into a helicopter while the rotary blades are not spinning (cold) and then with rotary blades spinning (hot). This training increases the readiness and mission capabilities for all Soldiers to safely load and offload casualties. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Emma Scearce)

