Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 13:21 Photo ID: 8352992 VIRIN: 240420-Z-PW723-1002 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 601.28 KB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Final Formation for Departing Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Lauren Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.