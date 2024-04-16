Staff Sgt. Whitney Click helping Master Sgt. Christopher Camden at Final Formation held in the Wellman armory located at the KYNG Boone center, April 20th, 2024 (U.S. Army Nation Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Kirk)
Final Formation for Departing Soldiers
