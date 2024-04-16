Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Final Formation for Departing Soldiers [Image 2 of 2]

    Final Formation for Departing Soldiers

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Kirk 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Staff Sgt. Whitney Click helping Master Sgt. Christopher Camden at Final Formation held in the Wellman armory located at the KYNG Boone center, April 20th, 2024 (U.S. Army Nation Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Kirk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 13:21
    Photo ID: 8352992
    VIRIN: 240420-Z-PW723-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 601.28 KB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Formation for Departing Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Lauren Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Final Formation for Departing Soldiers
    Final Formation for Departing Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Final Formation for Departing Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Final Formation
    Soldier for life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT