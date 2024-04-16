Spc. Jochell Palacio, processing pay at Final Formation on April 20th, 2024 at the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Kirk)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2024 13:21
|Photo ID:
|8352991
|VIRIN:
|240420-Z-PW723-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1749
|Size:
|840.32 KB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Final Formation for Departing Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Lauren Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Final Formation for Departing Soldiers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT