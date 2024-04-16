US Army Corps of Engineers ecologist Amani Khalil participates in operations at the Unified Command Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Khalil is backfilling various roles of USACE employees for the Key Bridge Response.
|04.21.2024
|04.21.2024 12:32
|8352973
|240421-O-CT696-1551
|8192x5464
|1.92 MB
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|4
|0
This work, Versatile Ecologist Takes on Multiple Roles to Ensure Smooth Operations at Unified Command Center [Image 2 of 2], by Jeremy Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Versatile Ecologist Takes on Multiple Roles to Ensure Smooth Operations at Unified Command Center
