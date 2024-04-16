Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Versatile Ecologist Takes on Multiple Roles to Ensure Smooth Operations at Unified Command Center [Image 1 of 2]

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Jeremy Todd 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    US Army Corps of Engineers ecologist Amani Khalil participates in operations at the Unified Command Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Khalil is backfilling various roles of USACE employees for the Key Bridge Response.

    This work, Versatile Ecologist Takes on Multiple Roles to Ensure Smooth Operations at Unified Command Center [Image 2 of 2], by Jeremy Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Key Bridge Response 2024

