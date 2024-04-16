Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emergency Operations Planner Rebecca Fosnight shows USACE Baltimore District commander Col Estee Pinchasin the current operations accomplishments over the past week. [Image 2 of 2]

    Emergency Operations Planner Rebecca Fosnight shows USACE Baltimore District commander Col Estee Pinchasin the current operations accomplishments over the past week.

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Jeremy Todd 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. Pictured from left to right are Biologist Ariel Poirier, Emergency Planner Rebecca Fosnight, and COL Estee S. Pinchasin, Commander and District Engineer for Baltimore District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They are reviewing successes of the previous week and future operation plans.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 12:32
    Photo ID: 8352988
    VIRIN: 240421-O-CT696-8261
    Resolution: 5268x3782
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Operations Planner Rebecca Fosnight shows USACE Baltimore District commander Col Estee Pinchasin the current operations accomplishments over the past week. [Image 2 of 2], by Jeremy Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Versatile Ecologist Takes on Multiple Roles to Ensure Smooth Operations at Unified Command Center
    Emergency Operations Planner Rebecca Fosnight shows USACE Baltimore District commander Col Estee Pinchasin the current operations accomplishments over the past week.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Versatile Ecologist Takes on Multiple Roles to Ensure Smooth Operations at Unified Command Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Key Bridge Response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT