Emergency Operations Planner Rebecca Fosnight shows USACE Baltimore District commander Col Estee Pinchasin the current operations accomplishments over the past week.

The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. Pictured from left to right are Biologist Ariel Poirier, Emergency Planner Rebecca Fosnight, and COL Estee S. Pinchasin, Commander and District Engineer for Baltimore District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They are reviewing successes of the previous week and future operation plans.

