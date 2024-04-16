Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd Theater Aviation Brigade Performs Helocast Demonstration at Thunder Over Louisville, 2024 [Image 4 of 7]

    63rd Theater Aviation Brigade Performs Helocast Demonstration at Thunder Over Louisville, 2024

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Spc. Caleb Sooter 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, perform a helocast demonstration as part of the Thunder Over Louisville’s Air Show in Louisville, Kentucky, April 20, 2024. A helocast is a technique used to insert or extract personnel into a body of water from a helicopter. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Caleb Sooter)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 13:07
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade Performs Helocast Demonstration at Thunder Over Louisville, 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Caleb Sooter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Helocast
    National Guard
    Kentucky Army National Guard
    Thunder Over Louisville
    63rd Theater Aviation Brigate

