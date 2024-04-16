Soldiers of the 2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, perform a helocast demonstration as part of the Thunder Over Louisville’s Air Show in Louisville, Kentucky, April 20, 2024. A helocast is a technique used to insert or extract personnel into a body of water from a helicopter. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Caleb Sooter)
This work, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade Performs Helocast Demonstration at Thunder Over Louisville, 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Caleb Sooter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
