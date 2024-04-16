Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salaknib 24 | 8th FRSD visits Batanes General Hospital to discuss capabilities [Image 5 of 6]

    Salaknib 24 | 8th FRSD visits Batanes General Hospital to discuss capabilities

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Lt. Col. Andrew Galdi, commander of the 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment,18th Medical Command and his team discuss capabilities with Martin Heginio Querubin, the chief of clinics, and Marilou Castro, chief of nurses, at Batanes General Hospital in support of Salaknib 24 at Basco, Philippines, April 19, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.
    (U.S. Army Photo captured by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 22:07
    This work, Salaknib 24 | 8th FRSD visits Batanes General Hospital to discuss capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Ocean
    Hospital
    Readiness Exercise
    Generalist Nurse
    Basco

