Lt. Col. Andrew Galdi, commander of the 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment,18th Medical Command and his team discuss capabilities with Martin Heginio Querubin, the chief of clinics, and Marilou Castro, chief of nurses, at Batanes General Hospital in support of Salaknib 24 at Basco, Philippines, April 19, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.

(U.S. Army Photo captured by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 22:07 Photo ID: 8352616 VIRIN: 240419-A-PR546-2333 Resolution: 8045x5059 Size: 7.31 MB Location: BASCO, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Salaknib 24 | 8th FRSD visits Batanes General Hospital to discuss capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.