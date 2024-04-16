Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Ramos, left, a dental technician, Philippine Army Maj. Armelyn Bucasas, center, a dental planner, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Jun Ko, a comprehensive dentist, all with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force, pose for a photograph with Ilocos Norte residents during a community health engagement held before Exercise Balikatan 24 at Davila Elementary School in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, April 19, 2024. The Philippine and U.S. service members assisted Ilocos Norte residents with medical and dental evaluations during the three-day CHE, increasing healthcare access and awareness. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

