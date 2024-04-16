Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement [Image 2 of 7]

    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement

    PASUQUIN, PHILIPPINES

    04.19.1942

    Photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Philippine Army Maj. Geraldine B. Magno, left, an anesthesiologist, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. David Loran, center, a nurse practitioner, and Lt. Cmdr Joseph Manzi, a physician, all with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force, provide medical assessments and treatment plans to Ilocos Norte residents during a community health engagement held before Exercise Balikatan 24 at Davila Elementary School in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, April 19, 2024. The Philippine and U.S. service members assisted Ilocos Norte residents with medical and dental evaluations during the three-day CHE, increasing healthcare access and awareness. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

    This work, Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Force
    Philippines
    AFP
    Balikatan
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

