President James Buchanan 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony

Pennsylvania Army National Guard Assistant Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Mark A. Goodwill and members of the 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team participate in the 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony honoring President James Buchanan America’s 15th president and Pennsylvania’s first president, April 20 at his grave site in Lancaster’s Woodward Hill Cemetery. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

Date Taken: 04.20.2024