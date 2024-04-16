Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President James Buchanan 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    President James Buchanan 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony

    LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard Assistant Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Mark A. Goodwill and members of the 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team participate in the 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony honoring President James Buchanan America’s 15th president and Pennsylvania’s first president, April 20 at his grave site in Lancaster’s Woodward Hill Cemetery. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 20:26
    Photo ID: 8352535
    VIRIN: 240420-Z-CQ783-1007
    Resolution: 4423x3267
    Size: 9.57 MB
    Location: LANCASTER, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President James Buchanan 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President James Buchanan 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony
    President James Buchanan 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony
    President James Buchanan 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony
    President James Buchanan 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony
    President James Buchanan 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony
    President James Buchanan 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony
    President James Buchanan 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony
    President James Buchanan 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony
    President James Buchanan 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony
    President James Buchanan 233rd Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wreath laying
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    328th Brigade Support Battalion
    PNG
    President James Buchanan
    15th president

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT