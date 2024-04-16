Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Combined Best Squad Competition Ruck March [Image 3 of 8]

    2024 Combined Best Squad Competition Ruck March

    KY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Vine 

    108th Training Command- Initial Entry Training

    Squads of Soldiers from 5 different major subordinate commands compete against one another during a 12-mile ruck march as part of the 2024 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, KY. The commands include the 108th Training Command, the 84th Training Command, the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, the Army Reserve Aviation Command, and the 1st Mission Support Command.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 14:58
    Photo ID: 8352199
    VIRIN: 240420-A-RC527-1015
    Resolution: 2948x5481
    Size: 505.16 KB
    Location: KY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Combined Best Squad Competition Ruck March [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Joseph Vine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    108th Training Command
    drill sergeant
    Army Resereve
    Best Squad 2024

