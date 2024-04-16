Squads of Soldiers from 5 different major subordinate commands compete against one another during a 12-mile ruck march as part of the 2024 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, KY. The commands include the 108th Training Command, the 84th Training Command, the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, the Army Reserve Aviation Command, and the 1st Mission Support Command.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 14:58
|Photo ID:
|8352197
|VIRIN:
|240419-A-RC527-1007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|508.12 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Combined Best Squad Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Joseph Vine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
