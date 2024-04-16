Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heroes of Flight Airshow STEM demonstration [Image 1 of 6]

    Heroes of Flight Airshow STEM demonstration

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Civil Air Patrol cadets showcase their STEM exhibit to airshow attendees at the Charleston Airshow 2024 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 12:23
    Photo ID: 8352177
    VIRIN: 240420-F-XM616-1012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heroes of Flight Airshow STEM demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heroes of Flight Airshow STEM demonstration
    Heroes of Flight Airshow STEM demonstration
    Heroes of Flight Airshow STEM demonstration
    Heros of Flight Airshow STEM demonstration
    Heroes of Flight Airshow STEM demonstration
    Heroes of Flight Airshow STEM demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    1CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston
    Heroes of Flight
    Charleston Airshow 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT