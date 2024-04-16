Civil Air Patrol cadets showcase their STEM exhibit to airshow attendees at the Charleston Airshow 2024 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 12:23
|Photo ID:
|8352177
|VIRIN:
|240420-F-XM616-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heroes of Flight Airshow STEM demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
