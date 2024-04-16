A airshow patron feels a moon rock at the NASA STEM exhibit during the Charleston Airshow 2024 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 12:23 Photo ID: 8352180 VIRIN: 240420-F-XM616-1015 Resolution: 4994x3323 Size: 2.42 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heros of Flight Airshow STEM demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.