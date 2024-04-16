Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Best Warrior Competiton [Image 3 of 3]

    2024 Best Warrior Competiton

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Officer Candidate Katelynn Bissell 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and Airmen with the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard plot checkpoints on their maps in preparation for the night land navigation course as part of the West Virginia National Guard Best Warrior Competition. Soldiers and Airmen from the West Virginia National Guard and District of Columbia National Guard compete in the West Virginia National Guard Best Warrior Competition April 19-21, 2024, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where participants compete in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on the M4 rifle, 9mm pistol, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications, and professional development activities. (West Virginia National Guard photo by CDT Katelynn Bissell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 12:29
    Photo ID: 8352142
    VIRIN: 240420-Z-PJ009-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.41 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Best Warrior Competiton [Image 3 of 3], by Officer Candidate Katelynn Bissell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Best Warrior Competiton
    2024 Best Warrior Competiton
    2024 Best Warrior Competiton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    BWC
    DCNG
    WVNG
    BWC24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT