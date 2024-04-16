2024 Best Warrior Competiton

Soldiers and Airmen with the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard plot checkpoints on their maps in preparation for the night land navigation course during the West Virginia National Guard Best Warrior Competition, April 20, 2024. Soldiers and Airmen from the West Virginia National Guard and District of Columbia National Guard compete in the West Virginia National Guard Best Warrior Competition April 19-21, 2024, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where participants compete in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on the M4 rifle, 9mm pistol, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications, and professional development activities. (West Virginia National Guard photo by CDT Katelynn Bissell)

