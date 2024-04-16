U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and Australian Defence Force service members pose for a photo on the flight deck of HMAS Canberra at Sydney Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, April 12, 2024. Marines received a tour of HMAS Canberra and HMAS Choules during a visit to the U.S. Embassy Australia in Canberra. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Madison Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 09:36
|Photo ID:
|8352111
|VIRIN:
|240412-M-UO374-1027
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|SYDNEY, NSW, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines visit HMAS Canberra, HMAS Choules [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Madison Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT