MRF-D 24.3 Marines visit HMAS Canberra, HMAS Choules

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and Australian Defence Force service members pose for a photo on the flight deck of HMAS Canberra at Sydney Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, April 12, 2024. Marines received a tour of HMAS Canberra and HMAS Choules during a visit to the U.S. Embassy Australia in Canberra. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Madison Reynolds)

