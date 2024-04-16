MRF-D 24.3 Marines visit HMAS Canberra, HMAS Choules

Australian Army Warrant Officer 1 Craig Batty, left, a command sergeant major, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Garett Kirkby, the senior enlisted leader for Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, walk to HMAS Choules at Sydney Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, April 12, 2024. Marines received a tour of HMAS Canberra and HMAS Choules during a visit to the U.S. Embassy Australia in Canberra. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Kirkby is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Madison Reynolds)

