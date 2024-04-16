Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    White Beach Festival 2024 [Image 8 of 11]

    White Beach Festival 2024

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Candice Barber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (April 14, 2024) Members of the Heshikiya Eisa dance group perform traditional Okinawan dances during White Beach Festival at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2024. White Beach Festival, hosted annually by Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa with support from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Uruma City, celebrates friendship between the U.S. Navy and Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Candice Barber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 06:31
    Photo ID: 8352017
    VIRIN: 240414-N-LT479-1047
    Resolution: 7018x4679
    Size: 10.08 MB
    Location: WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White Beach Festival 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Candice Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    White Beach Festival 2024
    White Beach Festival 2024
    White Beach Festival 2024
    White Beach Festival 2024
    White Beach Festival 2024
    White Beach Festival 2024
    White Beach Festival 2024
    White Beach Festival 2024
    White Beach Festival 2024
    White Beach Festival 2024
    White Beach Festival 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Community and Culture at the Center of U.S. Navy&rsquo;s White Beach Festival in Okinawa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    JMSDF
    U.S. Navy
    White Beach
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT