White Beach Festival 2024

WHITE BEACH, Japan (April 14, 2024) Members of the Heshikiya Eisa dance group perform traditional Okinawan dances during White Beach Festival at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2024. White Beach Festival, hosted annually by Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa with support from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Uruma City, celebrates friendship between the U.S. Navy and Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Candice Barber)

