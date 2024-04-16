White Beach Festival 2024

WHITE BEACH, Okinawa (April 13, 2024) An aerial view shows White Beach Naval Facility, where the open-base event White Beach Festival took place April 13-14, 2024. White Beach Festival, hosted annually by Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa with support from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Uruma City, celebrates friendship between the U.S. Navy and Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Candice Barber)

Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024