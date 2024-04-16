White Beach Festival 2024

WHITE BEACH, Okinawa (April 13, 2024) An aerial view shows White Beach Naval Facility, where the open-base event White Beach Festival took place April 13-14, 2024. White Beach Festival, hosted annually by Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa with support from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Uruma City, celebrates friendship between the U.S. Navy and Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Candice Barber)
Community and Culture at the Center of U.S. Navy’s White Beach Festival in Okinawa
