USS Mobile (LCS 26) Hosts the Commodore of DESRON 7

SINGAPORE (April 16, 2024) Cmdr. David Gardner, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) (left), speaks to the senior enlisted leader of Mobile, Command Senior Chief Kendall Lindvold (middle) and the commodore of Destroyer Squadron 7 (DISRON 7), Capt. Sean Lewis (right). Mobile, part of DISRON 7, is on rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan)

Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 Location: SG