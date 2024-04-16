Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Medic Qualification Course: War Phase [Image 46 of 50]

    Combat Medic Qualification Course: War Phase

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers conducted the field and war phases, also known as the ‘Whiskey’ phase, of the U.S. Army’s Combat Medic (68W) Military Occupational Specialty Transition Course hosted by the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 254th Regional Training Institute on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 29, 2024. National Guard Soldiers from several states traveled to New Jersey to become part of the next generation of specialized life-saving Soldiers in the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 22:04
    Photo ID: 8351713
    VIRIN: 240331-Z-AA072-1123
    Resolution: 3612x2408
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Medic Qualification Course: War Phase [Image 50 of 50], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    New Jersey
    68W
    Medic
    National Guard

