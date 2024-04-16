U.S. Army Soldiers conducted the field and war phases, also known as the ‘Whiskey’ phase, of the U.S. Army’s Combat Medic (68W) Military Occupational Specialty Transition Course hosted by the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 254th Regional Training Institute on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 29, 2024. National Guard Soldiers from several states traveled to New Jersey to become part of the next generation of specialized life-saving Soldiers in the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 22:04 Photo ID: 8351706 VIRIN: 240330-Z-AA072-1111 Resolution: 3923x2615 Size: 9.38 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Medic Qualification Course: War Phase [Image 50 of 50], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.