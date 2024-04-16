Alpha Co Performs CLS Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jaden McCall, a machine gunner assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a Texas native, rolls a simulated casualty onto a litter during a combat lifesaver course aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the West Philippine Sea April 17, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

