    Alpha Co Performs CLS Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 1 of 4]

    Alpha Co Performs CLS Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jaden McCall, a machine gunner assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a Texas native, observes the airway of a simulated casualty during a combat lifesaver course aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the West Philippine Sea April 17, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 20:36
    Photo ID: 8351623
    VIRIN: 240417-M-HY848-1050
    Resolution: 6633x4422
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Co Performs CLS Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    Harpers Ferry
    TCCC
    CLS
    BLT 1/5
    usmcnews

