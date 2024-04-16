U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kayla Winslow, 323d U.S. Army Band vocalist, sings during a U.S. Army Showcase in San Antonio, Texas, Apr. 19, 2024. This Army Showcase

is a Fiesta student outreach event and aimed to display the many careers in the military. Fiesta is known as the “Party with a Purpose” and includes events that showcase San Antonio’s rich multicultural heritage and military appreciation with parades, festivals, exhibits, athletic activities, music, dancing, and food. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 20:31 Photo ID: 8351557 VIRIN: 240419-A-KK901-1028 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 9.82 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Showcase [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Andrea Kent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.