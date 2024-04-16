Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Showcase [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Showcase

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent 

    JBSA Fiesta

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kayla Winslow, 323d U.S. Army Band vocalist, sings during a U.S. Army Showcase in San Antonio, Texas, Apr. 19, 2024. This Army Showcase
    is a Fiesta student outreach event and aimed to display the many careers in the military. Fiesta is known as the “Party with a Purpose” and includes events that showcase San Antonio’s rich multicultural heritage and military appreciation with parades, festivals, exhibits, athletic activities, music, dancing, and food. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 20:31
    Photo ID: 8351557
    VIRIN: 240419-A-KK901-1028
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Showcase [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Andrea Kent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Showcase
    U.S. Army Showcase
    U.S. Army Showcase
    U.S. Army Showcase
    U.S. Army Showcase

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SATXArmyShowcase24 #meetyourarmy #beallyoucanbe #Fiesta24 #VivaFiestaSA2024 #FiestaForAll2024 #Viva

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT