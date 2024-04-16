Students of Reagan High School take photos during a U.S. Army showcase in San Antonio, Texas, Apr. 19, 2024. This Fiesta student outreach event and aimed to display the many careers in the military. Fiesta is known as the “Party with a Purpose” and includes events that showcase San Antonio’s rich multicultural heritage and military appreciation with parades, festivals, exhibits, athletic activities, music, dancing, and food. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 20:32
|Photo ID:
|8351556
|VIRIN:
|240419-A-KK901-1051
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.34 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Showcase [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Andrea Kent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
