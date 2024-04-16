U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 146th Maintenance Group part of the 146th Airlift Wing based on Channel Islands Air National Guard Station (CIANGS), practice executing the fundamentals of Crash Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) on Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin April 16-18, 2024. The CDDAR certified members and augmentees used airbags, forklifts and cranes to raise, pull and stabilize aircraft that simulated different scenarios of downed airplanes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kalia Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 17:54 Photo ID: 8351312 VIRIN: 240418-Z-TF745-1207 Resolution: 5434x3623 Size: 12.22 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 146th Maintenance Group Airmen Learn a New Skill [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Kalia Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.