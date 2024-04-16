Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    146th Maintenance Group Airmen Learn a New Skill [Image 7 of 17]

    146th Maintenance Group Airmen Learn a New Skill

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kalia Jenkins 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 146th Maintenance Group part of the 146th Airlift Wing based on Channel Islands Air National Guard Station (CIANGS), practice executing the fundamentals of Crash Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) on Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin April 16-18, 2024. The CDDAR certified members and augmentees used airbags, forklifts and cranes to raise, pull and stabilize aircraft that simulated different scenarios of downed airplanes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kalia Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 17:54
    Photo ID: 8351302
    VIRIN: 240417-Z-TF745-1078
    Resolution: 4809x3206
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146th Maintenance Group Airmen Learn a New Skill [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Kalia Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California Air National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    HollywoodGuardForever

