Spirit Vigilance 2024

A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing takes off at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., April 15, 2024. Team Whiteman executed a mass fly-over of 12 B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to cap off the annual Spirit Vigilance exercise. Routine training ensures that Airmen are always ready to execute global strike operations… anytime, anywhere.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew S. Domingos)

