Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spirit Vigilance 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    Spirit Vigilance 2024

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing takes off at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., April 15, 2024. Team Whiteman executed a mass fly-over of 12 B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to cap off the annual Spirit Vigilance exercise. Routine training ensures that Airmen are always ready to execute global strike operations… anytime, anywhere.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew S. Domingos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 16:07
    Photo ID: 8351000
    VIRIN: 240415-F-TI320-1208
    Resolution: 6502x4335
    Size: 743.91 KB
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spirit Vigilance 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spirit Vigilance 2024
    Spirit Vigilance 2024
    Spirit Vigilance 2024
    Spirit Vigilance 2024
    Spirit Vigilance 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    AFGSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT