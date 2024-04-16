Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NH National Guard hosts annual SAAPM 5K [Image 2 of 2]

    NH National Guard hosts annual SAAPM 5K

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Master Sgt. Kenneth Boff of Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, is all smiles after placing third in the 2024 NHNG Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K on April 7, 2024, at the state military reservation in Concord, N.H. About 50 Guardsmen and civilians walked, ran or rucked a 3.1-mile loop around the capital in a show of support. Boff placed third and crossed the finish in about 24:50 on course some participants estimated to be a bit longer than five kilometers. 1st Lt. Christian Urrutia of JFHQ won the event with a time of about 21:15. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 14:27
    Photo ID: 8350718
    VIRIN: 240407-Z-HA185-1068
    Resolution: 2621x3670
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH National Guard hosts annual SAAPM 5K [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NH National Guard hosts annual SAAPM 5K
    NH National Guard hosts annual SAAPM 5K

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Johnston
    NationalGuard
    SAAPM
    NHNationalGuard
    Boff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT