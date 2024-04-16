NH National Guard hosts annual SAAPM 5K

Master Sgt. Kenneth Boff of Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, is all smiles after placing third in the 2024 NHNG Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K on April 7, 2024, at the state military reservation in Concord, N.H. About 50 Guardsmen and civilians walked, ran or rucked a 3.1-mile loop around the capital in a show of support. Boff placed third and crossed the finish in about 24:50 on course some participants estimated to be a bit longer than five kilometers. 1st Lt. Christian Urrutia of JFHQ won the event with a time of about 21:15. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

Date Taken: 04.07.2024