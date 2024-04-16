Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NH National Guard hosts annual SAAPM 5K [Image 1 of 2]

    NH National Guard hosts annual SAAPM 5K

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Maj. Ray Youngs of Joint Force Headquarters crosses the finish line of the 2024 New Hampshire National Guard Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K on April 7, 2024, at the State Military Reservation in Concord, N.H. About 50 Guardsmen and civilians participated walked, ran or rucked a 3.1-mile loop around the city in a show of support. Youngs finished fourth with a time of about 25:40. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 14:27
    Photo ID: 8350717
    VIRIN: 240407-Z-HA185-1072
    Resolution: 5387x3849
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH National Guard hosts annual SAAPM 5K [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NH National Guard hosts annual SAAPM 5K
    NH National Guard hosts annual SAAPM 5K

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Johnston
    NationalGuard
    SAAPM
    Youngs
    NHNatonalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT