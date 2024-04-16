Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Capt. Cammy Alberts 

    Michigan National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Joe Garvie, recruiter with the Michigan Army National Guard poses for a photo with enlistee Michel, at his initial swearing in to the Michigan Army National Guard. Garvie stands out as dedicated recruiter for the Michigan Army National Guard, committed to transforming lives through service. Since 2008, Garvie, has connected with individuals seeking military careers, guiding them towards realizing their potential. What started as a role in recruitment quickly evolved into a commitment to encouraging the goals and aspirations of others, guiding them towards a future they may not have believed possible. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From The Front Lines: Sgt. 1st Class Joe Garvie: Empowering Dreams, Changing Lives [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Cammy Alberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MIchigan
    Army
    recruiting
    Saginaw
