Sgt. 1st Class Joe Garvie, recruiter with the Michigan Army National Guard poses for a photo with enlistee Michel, at his initial swearing in to the Michigan Army National Guard. Garvie stands out as dedicated recruiter for the Michigan Army National Guard, committed to transforming lives through service. Since 2008, Garvie, has connected with individuals seeking military careers, guiding them towards realizing their potential. What started as a role in recruitment quickly evolved into a commitment to encouraging the goals and aspirations of others, guiding them towards a future they may not have believed possible. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 14:04 Photo ID: 8350604 VIRIN: 240419-F-UJ487-4726 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 545.39 KB Location: SAGINAW, MI, US Hometown: SAGINAW, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From The Front Lines: Sgt. 1st Class Joe Garvie: Empowering Dreams, Changing Lives [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Cammy Alberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.