Sgt. 1st Class Joe Garvie, recruiter with the Michigan Army National Guard poses for a photo with an enlistee and their family at Detroit Metropolitan Airport prior to the recruit departing for basic military training. Garvie stands out as dedicated recruiter for the Michigan Army National Guard, committed to transforming lives through service. Since 2008, Garvie, has connected with individuals seeking military careers, guiding them towards realizing their potential. What started as a role in recruitment quickly evolved into a commitment to encouraging the goals and aspirations of others, guiding them towards a future they may not have believed possible. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 14:04 Photo ID: 8350602 VIRIN: 240419-F-UJ487-1913 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 329.05 KB Location: DETROIT, MI, US Hometown: SAGINAW, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. 1st Class Joe Garvie: Empowering Dreams, Changing Lives [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Cammy Alberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.